Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office names deputy who shot Santa Rosa robbery suspect

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy who last week shot a suspect north of the Santa Rosa Plaza was identified Tuesday as a 10-year veteran of local law enforcement who has served in the sheriff’s department for the past 4½ years.

Deputy David Edney fired six shots Thursday at Brad Baymon, 42, of Minnesota, hitting him at least three times in the upper body, according to authorities.

Baymon pulled a knife on a Santa Rosa Plaza security guard after he was caught stealing a pair of shoes from Macy’s, authorities said.

He was running away on Ninth Street near Morgan Street when he was confronted by Edney, who was on duty at the time and had been advised to “be on the lookout” for Baymon after he fled the mall, authorities said.

In initial attempts to engage Baymon, Edney ordered him to stop and when he did not comply, the deputy fired a Taser three times but to no effect, authorities said.

Baymon ran into the deputy’s unlocked car and pulled the door shut, prompting a struggle between the two men. Baymon then threatened the deputy with the knife and tried to put the car into gear, causing the deputy to fire his weapon six times through the window, authorities said.

Baymon was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and treated for his injuries before being charged with felonies including assault with a deadly weapon, attempted carjacking, robbery and carrying a concealed knife.

Edney was placed on paid administrative leave after the shooting. He is a field training officer for the Sheriff’s Office. He previously worked as an officer at Sebastopol Police Department for more than five years.

The Santa Rosa Police Department is investigating the shooting. Baymon’s bail was set at $200,000 on Monday, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

You can reach Staff Writer Alexandria Bordas at 707-521-5337 or alexandria.bordas@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @CrossingBordas.