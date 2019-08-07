Years before tragedies, 'red flags' often ignored

Connor Betts, 24, who shot and killed nine people in Dayton, Ohio, before police killed him, was a deeply troubled young man. He had a history of violence against girlfriends and fantasized about murder, keeping a "hit list" of people he wanted to target.

High school classmates said that school officials were aware of his behavior years ago, and that as a freshman, he was missing from school for months after police one day took him from a school bus.

Details of his past are still emerging, and school officials did not respond on Tuesday to questions about his disciplinary record during his school years. Federal authorities said they are investigating last weekend's shooting as a potential domestic terrorism case because it is possible "violent ideologies" were behind the attack.

Such mass shootings at the hands of disaffected young men - including an attack just hours earlier in El Paso, Texas, where a 21-year-old is accused of killing 22 people on Saturday - illustrate the difficulties of tracking people who have made dangerous threats.

President Donald Trump and Republican leaders have made "red flags" such as mental illness, violent crimes or domestic attacks a priority for identifying people who should not be allowed to have guns, saying such warnings could prevent attacks better than gun control efforts. Several states have passed laws limiting access to guns when authorities receive warnings. But some young people, including those responsible for or accused of some of the nation's worst mass shootings, have shown clear warning signs and still have fallen through the cracks.

For "red flags" to work, someone has to raise them.

The FBI examined 63 active shooters who opened fire between 2000 and 2013, and all had displayed some worrisome behaviors beforehand that people around them had noticed, often expressions of a desire to commit violence. But in most cases, people who saw these behaviors responded by talking to the person directly or doing nothing, the study found.

For the attackers who were 17 or younger, teachers and students were more likely than family members to notice these behaviors. For the older attackers, spouses or domestic partners were the most likely to spot them. The study concluded that posed a problem: Those most likely to spot dangerous warning signs often feel loyalty to the attacker, refuse to believe they could commit violence or fear what would happen if they reported the issue.

And, although the United States has been grappling with school shootings for two decades, threat assessment and mental health counseling in U.S. schools is still uneven.

Some of Betts' classmates from Bellbrook High School said they believe his case was not handled well, and they remember feeling as if school officials did not take their concerns about him seriously.

Taylor Gould said she and others in the community knew long ago that something was wrong with Betts, and "they all could have done more to intervene."

At a sleepover with Betts' sister, Megan - who was among those killed during his rampage - and five other girls in middle school, Gould said, Betts pushed her up against a wall and choked her. He only stopped when the other girls, Megan included, yelled at him.

"There were a lot of telltale signs that he was a psychopath, but people didn't pay attention because people in this town care more about sports than mental health," Gould said.