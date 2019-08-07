Eldest lion at Oakland Zoo dies at 19

ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 7, 2019, 8:33AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

OAKLAND — The oldest lion at the Oakland Zoo has died.

The zoo announced Tuesday that Leonard, a 19-year-old African lion, was euthanized on Sunday. He suffered from severe and progressive arthritis and kidney disease.

Leonard was a six-month-old cub when he and sister, Sandy, came to the zoo in 2000. They were rescued from a private home by Houston's Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Sandy died in 2016 from cancer.

Leonard had no offspring but he was the eldest of four male lions at the zoo. The males never shared space for safety reasons but the zoo says Leonard would socialized with the younger lions through a fence by rubbing heads or "vocally scolding" them when they misbehaved.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine