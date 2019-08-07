2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Carmichael care home

ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 7, 2019, 8:51AM
Updated 4 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SACRAMENTO — Two people have been fatally shot at an elderly care facility in suburban Sacramento in what investigators believe to be a murder-suicide.

Sacramento County sheriff's Sgt. Tess Deterding said the husband and wife who died Tuesday were in their 60s and both had dementia or memory-related problems.

Deterding said officials believe one of them killed the other and then died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound but didn't say whether it was the husband or wife who carried it out.

The wife lived at Aegis Living Carmichael, an assisted living facility in Carmichael, a suburb east of Sacramento. A weapon was found in the room.

Employees of the facility called emergency responders, who summoned sheriff's deputies.

A phone message left for officials at the facility was not immediately returned.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine