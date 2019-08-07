Truck crash slows Highway 101 traffic in Petaluma

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 7, 2019, 9:38AM
Updated 3 hours ago

A Wednesday morning Highway 101 crash in northern Petaluma jammed commute traffic and created a hazardous leak concern, according to an initial crash report.

The 7:20 a.m. crash happened in northbound lanes just south of the Penngrove exit as a box truck driver apparently lost control and ran into an embankment. The crumpled truck was off the highway but the sight slowed northbound traffic, which stacked up through Petaluma to the Lakeville Highway exit.

The driver was able to get out on his own, unhurt, according to the report. The refrigerator truck didn’t appear to be leaking but firefighters were evaluating the chance of fluid getting into a nearby waterway.

Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.

