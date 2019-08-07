Shooting wounds Willits man

Mendocino County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting Tuesday night that wounded a Willits man.

The man turned up at Adventist Health Howard Memorial in Willits late Tuesday with a shoulder wound, prompting a call to deputies.

Deputies Wednesday were attempting to determine what happened and where, as initial information wasn’t clear, sheriff’s Lt. Shannon Barney said.

Further information wasn’t available Wednesday afternoon. Check back for updates.

