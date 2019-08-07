Napa police pursuit crash leads to suspected murder arrest

An Oakley man who led Napa police on a chase through town that ended with a crash and the death of a passenger now is facing a possible murder charge, according to Napa police.

Jonathan Thomas McCarthy, 24, was being held in the Napa County Jail Wednesday without bail in connection with the death of Logan Bogan, 34, also of Oakley, during Monday night’s police pursuit.

Officers were called about 7:30 p.m. ton a Soscal Avenue store about a man in a white Honda appearing to be suffering from an overdose. The car was gone when officers arrived, but they saw it on nearby Maxwell Bridge and attempted to stop the driver, said police in a news release.

The driver wouldn’t stop and headed through south Napa and out Big Ranch Road, where a spike strip was set out by other law enforcement to try and stop the lead car.

The driver swerved to avoid the strip and lost control. The Honda overturned and Bogan was thrown out. Both men were hospitalized and Bogan died about an hour after the crash.

The car had been stolen in Antioch and had a license plate taken from another vehicle. Officials said McCarthy told them the two men had planned to steal something to get money for drugs.

McCarthy was arrested on suspicion of murder, evading police resulting in the death, car theft and having stolen property. He was being held without bail.

