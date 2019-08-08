Santa Rosa firefighters make dramatic rescue of small dog who tumbled into storm drain

Even as Santa Rosa firefighters tried baiting Clarabelle with the small dog’s favorites salami and chicken tenders, she resisted their efforts Wednesday to lure her from inside a storm drain 3 feet underground.

More than a dozen anxious neighbors watched intently, as firefighters spent about 40 minutes making multiple attempts to coax the pup out of the drain she inadvertently fell into along the sidewalk on Zinfandel Avenue in the city’s northwest section. Clarabelle’s owner Michael Frank had the dog on his lap in a car in front of his apartment building. When he opened the car door the small dog leapt out, stumbled and rolled into the drain.

Once inside, the canine made her way into a 12-foot length of pipe that connected two storm drains, said Paul Ricci, a Santa Rosa fire department captain.

First firefighters slipped a bendable metal rod with a hook on the end into the drain, but Clarabelle was skittish and wouldn’t budge. Then they used the fire hose to put some water into the drain to nudge the dog, again to no avail. After that, they figured the salami and chicken tenders certainly would bring her to the surface. When that failed, a neighborhood girl gave firefighters a red dodgeball. They pushed the round ball into the drainpipe, along with some more water from the hose.

Finally, Clarabelle resurfaced and this nail-biter ended happily with the frightened dog back in Frank’s arms and the neighbors — many of whom apparently knew the pup well — overjoyed. Shivering and dirty from her underground escapade, Frank squeezed Clarabelle tightly and rubbed his cheek gently against her head.

“She was pretty stubborn. She didn’t want to come out. She was scared,” Ricci said.

The city Fire Department thankfully only receives frantic calls about animals stuck in storm drains a couple of times a year, he said, but the rescue attempts can become dangerous if an animal wanders into the wrong pipe.

“We actually plugged it up so she wouldn’t go anywhere else,” Ricci said of Clarabelle. “We got her trapped in that one section (of drainpipe). But if we hadn’t done that, she could have just walked into another tube and who knows where.”