Latino leader George Ortiz to be celebrated at Windsor lunch

Throughout his extensive career, Sonoma County activist George Ortiz has helped countless members of the community, from farm workers to Latino students.

On Aug. 21, those who have supported and experienced the effects of Ortiz’s activism will celebrate his accomplishments at a free lunch at the Mary Furth Center in Windsor.

The event will be put on by the California Human Development Corp. as well as Latinos Unidos, both organizations which Ortiz co-founded in the 1960s.

The California Human Development Corp. provides 25,000 day laborers, farmworkers and people with disabilities with job training, housing and other services in 31 Northern California counties.

Latinos Unidos of Sonoma County gives college scholarship money to Latino students and advocates for low-income and working families.

“With all the politicians he knows, with all the philanthropists and powerful people he knows, he has never lost contact with the farmworker community,” said Zeke Guzman, president of Latinos Unidos.



In 2018, Ortiz, the son of Mexican immigrants, received the Ohtli Award from the Mexican government at the fifth annual State of the Latino Community forum. He has also been honored with the North Bay Business Journal’s Latino Business Leadership Award and was named one of the 50 Most Influential Community Leaders for the 20th Century by the Press Democrat.

Despite this recognition, Guzman says Ortiz has not lost sight of his vision for the world.

“I visit with him almost every other day and he’s still thinking about the community and things that need to be done. He’s giving everyone direction and guidance,” he said.

Tickets to the lunch are limited and can be requested here. Requests must be made by Aug. 15.