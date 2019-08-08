2 dead in small plane crash at Southern California airport

CAMARILLO — Two people were killed when a homebuilt plane crashed Wednesday at a small Southern California airport, authorities said.

The single-engine Express Series 2000 crashed around 1:30 p.m. under unknown circumstances just short of a runway at Camarillo Airport, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said.

Two people were on board, he said. Ventura County Fire Department spokesman Rich Macklin said two people died at the scene about 55 miles (89 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

There was no fire, according to crews at the scene. Television news footage showed the plane broken apart in a grass field.

The small plane crashed while coming in for a landing, the Ventura County Star reported.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

The aircraft is an experimental plane built in 2002 from a kit, the newspaper reported.

