Teens suspected in tourist killings found dead, Canadian police say

TORONTO - Two men suspected of killing three people in remote areas of British Columbia were found dead next to a river in Manitoba, Canadian police said Wednesday.

The announcement marks the conclusion of a widespread manhunt after the tragic slaying of three people who crossed the teens' path in mid-July: an American woman, her Australian boyfriend and an unrelated man from Vancouver.

The teenagers, Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam Mcleod, 19, were on the run amid an enormous search by Canadian authorities. The manhunt left the town of Gillam, which is so remote that it has only one road in and out of it, on edge.

At the local co-op convenience store, gas station and souvenir shop, employees were not permitted to work alone, said general manager Karen Donnellan-Fisher, who had to reduce working hours because there were not enough employees to cope with the change.

She said that she feels "an overwhelming sense of relief" and hopes that it won't be long before a sense of normalcy returns.

"Are people going to be apprehensive and nervous, more cautious around strangers? I think so and that's normal," she said. "But having an actual outcome and not being left hanging is the best possible outcome."

In July, a young couple was traveling south of Liard Hot Springs along the Alaska Highway. It's a remote area of northern British Columbia wilderness popular for its scenic mountains and prairies. But their journey was cut short. On July 15, 24-year-old Chynna Deese from Charlotte, North Carolina, and her 23-year-old Australian boyfriend, Lucas Fowler, were found dead next to their blue 1986 Chevrolet van.

At first, information was sparse. But days later, a bizarre twist led authorities to confirm the teens as suspects in the deaths. They found a body, Leonard Dyck of Vancouver, near a burned-out Rav-4 that the teens were driving.

After that, authorities in the town of Gillam, Manitoba, found a second vehicle, originally driven by Dyck, engulfed in flames. The teens had been using it.

In late July, Canadian police charged the two teens with second-degree murder for the death of Dyck. They were also named as suspects in the deaths of Deese and Fowler. Canadian authorities then launched an intensive search in the rugged and unforgiving wilderness of eastern Manitoba.

On Wednesday, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police announced that items linked to the teens were discovered Friday near the Nelson River in Manitoba, allowing authorities to narrow their search for the two fugitives. On Wednesday morning, two bodies were found in dense brush, about a kilometer from where the items were found and eight kilometers from Dyck's burnt-out vehicle near Gillum.

"At this time, we are confident that these are the bodies of the two suspects wanted in connection with the homicides in British Columbia," RCMP Manitoba Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy wrote in the announcement. "An autopsy is being scheduled in Winnipeg to confirm their identities and to determine their cause of death."

Finally, the weeks-long search was over.

Gillam Mayor Dwayne Forman said that residents have experienced a "roller coaster of emotions" as law enforcement officials zeroed in on the blue-collar town, canvassing homes and searching abandoned buildings and rail lines.

When the RCMP announced last week that it would be scaling down the search for the fugitives there, residents said at a community meeting on Saturday that they felt unable to let their guards down and that the uncertainty was still weighing on them, said Forman, 44, who has been mayor for two years.