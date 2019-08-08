Skateboarder hit by vehicle, injured in Santa Rosa

AUSTIN MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 8, 2019, 1:59PM

An unidentified skateboarder suffered major injuries Wednesday night after colliding with a vehicle on Farmers Lane, just south of Rock Creek Drive. The skateboarder was crossing the road around 10 p.m. when he was struck.

It’s not clear whether he was riding the skateboard or carrying it when the collision occurred, said Sergeant Steve Pehlke.

The driver of vehicle, who had been traveling north on Farmers Lane, remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

The skateboarder, who had no identification, was described by police as a light-skinned black male in his 20s. He was treated by paramedics and taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Officers have been unable to identify the skateboarder. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about it is asked to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department Traffic Division at 707-543-3636.

