Golf fire burning in Lake County prompts evacuations

A 10-acre fire in Lake County is burning uncontrollably and has prompted evacuations of a subdivision on the southwestern side of Clear Lake, emergency personnel said Thursday.

The Golf fire near the Riviera West and Buckingham Park subdivisions has prompted evacuation orders for the 250-home Riviera West neighborhood, Cal Fire spokesman Will Powers said.

About 40 structures, including homes, are threatened by the flames and evacuees are being directed to a shelter at Kelseyville High School. Soda Bay Road is closed.

The blaze ignited about 1 p.m. in an area on the north flank of Mount Konocti, a part of Lake County that has escaped numerous large wildfires in recent years. The immediate Riviera West area adjacent to Soda Bay Road and Golf Drive are most vulnerable, Powers said.

About 1,200 residents live in this high-risk area on the Soda Bay corridor, Lake County Supervisor Rob Brown said.

Hot, dry weather combined with a light breeze has prompted concern about the possible spread of the fire, Powers said. The conditions surrounding the flames contain heavy timber and brush.

Powers said multiple agencies have responded, including air support, and that the fire is not yet contained. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

This story will be updated.