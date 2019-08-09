Power outage strikes downtown Santa Rosa

More than 100 PG&E customers in downtown Santa Rosa lost power on Thursday evening.

Some areas on Mendocino Avenue between Fifth and Seventh streets were without power starting around 8 p.m., PG&E spokeswoman Karly Hernandez said the cause of the failure was unknown.

The outage was restricted to a small area, but Hernandez said PG&E was uncertain how long downtown Santa Rosa would be dark. A crew of workers was dispatched to the area to hopefully restore power by 11 p.m., she said.