Reported gunman detained at San Jose State University

ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 9, 2019, 7:43AM

SAN JOSE — Police have detained a man in a San Jose State University building after they chased a reported gunman onto campus.

Authorities say they received a report of a man brandishing a gun near campus at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

They spotted a man who fled onto campus. Summer school students were told the shelter in place while authorities searched for the man.

Police say about 2 1/2 hours later they found the man on the third floor of a building at the Spartan Complex, a group of buildings that includes classrooms and recreational facilities. He was unarmed.

However, authorities say a handgun later was found in the area.

There were no reports of shots fired and no injuries.

