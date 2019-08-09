Records: Gilroy Garlic Festival gunman had passport, survival guide in car

STEFANIE DAZIO
ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 9, 2019, 8:07AM

LOS ANGELES — The gunman in the deadly California food festival shooting had a passport, clown mask, wilderness survival guide and bottle rockets in his car at the time of the attack, court documents released Thursday show.

Authorities said they found the items in Santino William Legan's parked Honda Accord. Investigators also searched his family's home in Gilroy, California, as well as his apartment in a remote area of Nevada.

Legan, 19, killed three people, including two children, on July 28 at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. He took his own life during a shootout with police.

Funeral services for one of the victims, 25-year-old Trevor Irby , were held Thursday in Romulus, New York.

The search warrant records also show Legan had a pamphlet from the garlic festival in his car.

Gilroy police referred questions to the FBI, which declined to comment.

Authorities say his motive isn't known but he had been interested in conflicting violent ideologies.

The FBI says it's treating the shooting as an act of domestic terrorism because Legan had compiled a "target list" that included religious groups, federal buildings and both major political parties.

Among the other items found in his car were digital devices, California and Nevada license plates, a shotgun, ammunition, a first aid kit and a camouflage pack with a fire shelter tent.

Authorities found an AR-15 assault rifle and three high-capacity magazines in the master bedroom of the family home.

A lawyer for Legan's family could not be reached Thursday. The family has said they were "deeply shocked and horrified" by his actions.

