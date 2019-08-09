ROMULUS, N.Y. — The mother of one of the victims of a mass shooting in California held tight to a framed photo of her son as she followed his casket out of his funeral Thursday.

Trevor Irby, 25, was one of three people killed at the Gilroy Garlic Festival on July 28.

His casket was accompanied from the service in Romulus Central School by pallbearers wearing jerseys of Irby's favorite Pittsburgh Steelers. His mother, Tammy Williams, and her husband, Will Williams, walked out behind, along with dozens of other relatives and friends in the small central New York town where Irby grew up.

Irby graduated from the Romulus school in 2012 and from nearby Keuka College in 2017. He was working as a medical technician in Scotts Valley, California, and was at the food festival with his girlfriend, Sarah Warner, when he was killed. Warner was not hurt.

"Trevor was a superstar," his friend, Tally McDonald, told reporters after the funeral. "He would walk into a room, and he was the kind of person who would want to beat you in any type of competition that was going on. He just wanted to dance and sing and have as much fun as possible with anyone that was there."

Irby's was the second funeral this week for a victim of the shooting. Services for 13-year-old Keyla Salazar were held in San Jose, California, Tuesday. Also killed was 6-year-old Stephen Romero, of San Jose. More than a dozen others were injured when Santino William Legan opened fire with an assault-style rifle at the popular festival.

Legan, 19, killed himself after officers shot him multiple times, officials said.

The attack came the weekend before a shooting in Texas and another in Ohio left a combined 31 people dead.