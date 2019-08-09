San Rafael mayor orders flags at half-staff until Congress acts on gun legislation

San Rafael’s mayor has become frustrated enough with persisting acts of gun violence that he has started a city-wide protest.

Mayor Gary Phillips has ordered all flags on city property to stay at half-staff until Congress makes “significant progress” on the issue, according to the Marin Independent Journal.

Flags will remain lowered at least through Sept. 16, when Phillips says he will reconsider the action with the City Council.

"To do nothing is not acceptable to San Rafael," Phillips said at this week's City Council meeting when he announced his plans.

Flags at government buildings across the country were ordered to be at half-staff by President Trump through Thursday, after weekend shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio that left 31 dead.

