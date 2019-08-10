Man sent to prison for stabbing woman at Santa Rosa apartment complex

JULIE JOHNSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 9, 2019, 7:29PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Seven-year prison term for attacker in brazen Santa Rosa stabbing

A Santa Rosa homeless man convicted of stabbing a woman in an unprovoked attack at a Santa Rosa apartment complex was sentenced to serve seven years in state prison, Sonoma County District Attorney officials said.

Jessie James Graham, 41, was convicted in May of felony assault with a deadly weapon and causing great bodily injury, according to the District Attorney’s Office. A Sonoma County jury returned the verdict following a six-day trial.

During a sentencing hearing Thursday, Judge Bradford DeMeo gave Graham the maximum sentence of seven years and said Graham was a risk to the community, prosecutors said.

Portions of the Nov. 20 attack were recorded by a surveillance camera at Arroyo Point Apartments on Jennings Avenue.

“During the attack Graham stabbed a female victim, with whom he had no prior relationship, in the back with a knife while she attempted to enter her residence,” District Attorney’s officials said in a statement.

Her attacker fled, and the woman was helped by her daughters who brought her into her apartment and called 911, police officials said.

The woman was seriously injured but survived.

Graham has tattoos on his face and body. The attacker wore a bandanna and hat, obscuring his face, but was identified partly by “distinctive tattoos” on his leg, prosecutors said.

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.

Seven-year prison term for attacker in brazen Santa Rosa stabbing

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine