Algae that could be toxic spotted at Santa Rosa’s Lake Ralphine

Santa Rosa is warning visitors and their pets to stay away from the water at Lake Ralphine after discovering a potentially toxic algae bloom at the popular Howarth Park lake.

A city Facebook page Friday afternoon urged visitors to the east Santa Rosa park to “avoid contact with the water and keep dogs out of the lake” after possibly toxic algae was spotted near the Lake Ralphine boathouse.

The 25-acre lake is used frequently by people with paddle boats, paddle boards, canoes, kayaks and sailboats, according to the city. Like nearby Spring Lake, it attracts anglers seeking to try out their reel and rod.

The boathouse was closed and water activities canceled all weekend in what the city described as a “precautionary measure.”

The post did not describe or illustrate the algae, noting that “testing is being conducted to confirm the nature of the substance.”

