Former Santa Rosa policeman teaching people to be prepared for active shooter

It’s a grim, unpleasant topic which most people aren’t particularly eager to engage. Chris Parman, a former Santa Rosa police officer, knows that.

But in the wake of three recent mass shootings that once again have the nation grieving, Parman’s passion is palpable when it comes to the question of sharing guidance he thinks could save lives. And in a situation when seconds truly matter, being mentally prepared could make the difference between surviving or not, he said.

“You gotta be willing to have these conversations because this is the world we live in,” said Parman, a private consultant specializing in active shooter training and fraud risk management. “This is here and now. The whole argument that, ‘This could never happen to me’ is out the door.”

Parman will offer the first of what he hopes are at least two free public sessions Aug. 26, at Epicenter Sports & Entertainment Complex in Santa Rosa.

The effort is part of a growing national trend in preparing individuals in law enforcement, education and the private sector for the possibility of confronting someone bent on violence.

Active shooters are a growing threat in the United States. For example, it’s been an especially bloody month since the gun violence in Gilroy, 2½ hours away, on July 28. Mass shootings there and since then in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas have left 36 people dead and another 64 wounded. Although they are shocking, mass shootings still only represent a small fraction of gun-related deaths a year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Each violent scene plays out with a level of fear, chaos and unpredictability that would make the notion of preparedness seem absurd. But experts say thinking ahead about the kinds of considerations one may confront in a crisis makes it less likely a person will freeze in the face of danger. Having reviewed a mental checklist at some earlier time makes for faster, smarter decisions about whether to run, hide or brace for a fight in a bid to survive long enough for law enforcement to reach the scene, they say.

“It is kind of muscle memory for the brain,” Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Jeneane Kucker said. “If you have thought about it or practiced it, that is what your brain will fall back on. If you’ve never thought about what you would do, you may freeze because you haven’t thought about it at all, ever, and it’s so completely shocking.”

Kucker, who oversees school resource officers for the department, routinely works with them to assist local district administrators assess campus safety and train staff, reflecting on places they might hide, doors they can barricade, classroom items they might wield as improvised weapons.

Even as you hope nothing ever happens, “the more people are mentally prepared and not in complete shock,” the less likely they’ll just “shut down and do nothing,” Kucker said.

“You have to do something, whether it’s moving, hiding or fighting your way through,” Kucker said. “You have to do something. It’s your only hope of surviving.”

Parman said the focus of his training will involve raising participants’ awareness of their surroundings to speed recognition of a problem and building the kind of mental strength and resilience that empowers people to size up a clear threat, make a plan and commit to it.