Lake County fire, 90% contained, started by a cigarette, Cal Fire says

Cooler temperatures and humidity Saturday helped firefighters in Lake County strengthen their control of a 20-acre wildfire that had threatened communities on Clear Lake’s southwestern shore.

As of Saturday evening, Cal Fire officials said the Golf fire was about 90% contained. In a news release, the agency identified “an improperly discarded cigarette” as the cause of the fire. It did not identify a culprit.

The blaze started Thursday near the Riviera West and Buckingham Park subdivisions, hilly lakeside communities on the north flank of Mount Konocti with narrow roads and limited escape routes.

The fire grew fast, prompting evacuation orders and warnings for multiple neighborhoods and scorching an estimated 19 acres by nightfall before firefighters gained an upper hand.

Residents were allowed to return Friday. Road closures were lifted by noon Saturday.