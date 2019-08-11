Lake County’s 20-acre Golf fire fully contained

A Lake County wildfire has been fully contained after burning for three days, Cal Fire said Sunday.

The Golf fire broke out Thursday, blackening 20 acres near the Riviera West and Buckingham Park subdivisions on Clear Lake’s southwestern shore.

A 65-person crew focused on strengthening control lines and putting out hot spots while working in steep terrain on Sunday, Cal Fire spokesman Will Powers said. They were aided by high humidity and cool temperatures.

“The weather has been in our favor so far,” Powers said.

No structures were reported damaged or destroyed in the fire, though one firefighter suffered a minor injury while battling the blaze, Cal Fire said.

The agency said the fire was started by “an improperly discarded cigarette.”

Cal Fire investigators were continuing to look into who discarded the cigarette on Sunday, spokesman Scott McLean said. Investigators were examining all possibilities, including the presence of a Cal Fire inmate crew that was doing fuel-reduction work the day of the fire in a nearby area owned by the Bureau of Land Management, said McLean, who could not pinpoint where the fire started as of Sunday afternoon.

Cal Fire reminded the public to properly discard cigarettes in deep, sturdy ashtrays away from anything that can burn.

“(This fire) shows that we still have to be very careful and be aware of our surroundings,” McLean said. “Any spark can start a fire.”

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.