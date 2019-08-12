Deputies investigate suspected gang-related shooting south of Santa Rosa

Deputies are investigating a suspected gang-related shooting that happened just before noon Sunday south of Santa Rosa, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

No one was injured in the shooting, which was reported around 11:45 a.m. on Neville Way, a dead-end street off Moorland Avenue, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Lt. Mike Raasch said.

He said two men were standing in the street when an argument broke out between them and two others in a car. Someone in the car fired one or possibly two shots at the men on the street, sending them fleeing. Three vehicles then fled the area immediately after the shooting. Deputies were trying to determine which vehicle contained the suspected gunman, Raasch said.

“The two men took off and then the car took off,” he said, adding that someone yelled a gang slogan during the shooting. “We don’t have any suspects identified at the moment, and we’re still trying to sort out a description of the car.”

Deputies canvassed the neighborhood, eventually locating one of the two men shot at. The man, who was uninjured and lived in the area, was taken in for questioning, Raasch said. Deputies still were searching for the second man.

The neighborhood has struggled with gang crime over the years.

In 2015, deputies were called to Neville Way, where they found three damaged cars and evidence of at least 11 shots fired. Days later, a 4-year-old found a loaded semi-automatic handgun on the sidewalk as deputies tried to break up a suspected gang fight on the street.

In 2009, an 18-year-old man was killed on Neville Way over what authorities believe was a gang-related turf dispute. He was shot in the chest.

Investigators will seek surveillance video from the area and additional witnesses in Sunday’s shooting, Raasch said. Anyone with more information should call the Sheriff’s Office at 707-565-2185.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.