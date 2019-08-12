For family of couple who died shielding baby in El Paso shooting, anguish was only beginning

EL PASO, Texas — She was a young mother, busy juggling family dinners, cheerleading practices and trips to the park with her three small children.

He was a self-starter who had opened his own business and spent months painstakingly renovating a house for his family, with three bedrooms and granite countertops in the kitchen.

Before they became the latest faces of the toll of mass shootings in America — before their names were written on crosses at a memorial in El Paso, before their orphaned infant was held up in a photo opportunity with President Donald Trump — Jordan and Andre Anchondo were just a young couple at the start of their lives together. They had recently had a baby boy, moved into their new home and celebrated their first year of marriage.

A gunman with an AK-47-style rifle and a plan to hurt Mexicans changed all that. While the couple was shopping at a Walmart store in El Paso, Andre Anchondo, 23, was killed jumping in front of the gunman; his wife, Jordan, 24, died shielding her infant son, relatives have said. They were among 22 people who were shot to death that day. The baby survived.

In the days since then, the Anchondos have been held up as symbols of tragedy, and their families have been thrust into the national spotlight — unsought attention that was made worse after Trump was photographed smiling and giving a thumbs-up alongside their baby.

The president’s visit led to an onslaught of hateful messages and a rift among grieving relatives over the past week — all while the families planned the couple’s funerals and made arrangements to care for the children: Paul, the couple’s 2-month-old son, and Jordan’s daughters from previous relationships, Skylin, 5, and Victoria, 1.

“I haven’t even had time to properly. ...” said Andre’s sister, Deborah Anchondo, 39, her sentence trailing off unfinished, after a memorial at her brother’s high school, where a local school board representative urged the community to put politics aside for the family’s sake.

“I have images in my head of what could have happened,” Anchondo said. “And that haunts me.”

Saturday morning errands

For Jordan and Andre Anchondo, the morning of the shooting was like many others for young families across the country: They dropped off Skylin, the 5-year-old, at cheerleading practice and then ran errands nearby at Walmart with the baby in tow. (Victoria was with her biological father.) The Anchondos planned to have family and friends over later in the day for a housewarming party, which was to double as an anniversary celebration and a party for Skylin’s birthday, relatives said.

Skylin and her friends were wrapping up practice when the coach, Jeanette Grijalva, learned there was a shooter in the area. She quickly piled the kids in the car and drove them to her house, where she started calling parents, Grijalva recalled.

“I was able to get in contact with everybody’s family member — except for Skylin’s,” she said.

As the day went on, Grijalva started to worry. “She kept asking me, ‘Are my parents almost coming? I have my birthday today,’” she recalled.

Around midday, Grijalva said she went to a local school and learned that Skylin’s mother was on a list of shooting victims.