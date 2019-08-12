Police arrest three after raw sewage dump into Santa Rosa storm drain

Illegal dumping of raw sewage over the weekend into a Santa Rosa storm drain in the Santa Rosa Junior College neighborhood led to three arrests.

The three, described by Santa Rosa police as transients, were living in a motorhome and Saturday night a caller reported occupants were emptying its sewage tank into the Humboldt Street storm drain.

Officers found the full tank of 50 gallons of sewage had been dumped into the drain system, which is meant for water runoff. A city public works crew removed the sewage.

Officers also found a loaded gun, more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition rounds and a small amount of heroin in the motorhome, Sgt. Brandon Matthies said in a statement.

Officers arrested Adam Guidry, 28, and Andrew Guidry, 28, on suspicion of felony charges involving putting human waste into a storm drain. Adam Guidry also was arrested on suspicion of possessing a loaded gun in public and he was wanted on an arrest warrant.

The two men and Christi Verrill, 26, were booked into the Sonoma County Jail. Verrill was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor heroin possession, giving officers a fake name and warrants.

