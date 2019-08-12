Cazadero standoff with deputies ends in arrest

A Cazadero woman suspected of threatening her husband and firing at least one gunshot was arrested after an hourslong standoff at a hillside home in the west county community, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

More than two dozen deputies, including the sheriff’s SWAT team and helicopter crew, responded at 3:25 p.m. Sunday to a report of an armed woman, said sheriff’s Lt. Mike Raasch, who also was there.

When deputies arrived, the husband and a child who’d been at the home had left and were uninjured. But it wasn’t clear if the woman, whom authorities identified as Jeanine Grider, 40, remained on the property, which was dotted with outbuildings and at least one residence, Raasch said.

Deputies surrounded the property, and the helicopter crew circled overhead.

For hours, Grider ignored repeated calls from a bullhorn and patrol car PA system to come out, the Sheriff’s Office said. Finally, about 7:15 p.m., the woman told deputies in a phone call she wanted to give up. She came out from a rocky area on the edge of the property where she’d been hiding.

The woman was unarmed. Inside the home, deputies found a gun and spent shell casings, Raasch said.

Grider was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of felony child endangerment, gross negligent discharge of a gun, making criminal threats, vandalism, assault with a deadly weapon, violating her probation and misdemeanor knife brandishing. Her bail was set at $350,000.

