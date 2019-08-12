Police: No arrests after 4 shot, wounded in San Francisco parking lot

ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 12, 2019, 10:01AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SAN FRANCISCO — Police are investigating after four people were shot and wounded in a parking lot of a McDonald's restaurant.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Officer Robert Rueca says gunfire was reported at 11:36 p.m. Saturday at an intersection in the Western Addition neighborhood.

KNTV reports one person's wounds were life-threatening. Officials say the other three victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Rueca says no suspects are in custody.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine