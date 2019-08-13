Youngest victim of Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting laid to rest

ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 12, 2019, 5:01PM
Updated 7 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The youngest victim of a mass shooting at a California food festival who loved comic books and listening to romantic ballads by his favorite artist was laid to rest Monday.

About 300 friends and family of 6-year-old Stephen Romero remembered the boy as a happy and outgoing kid who loved to dress up as Batman and listen to The Weeknd.

A small, open white casket was placed at the front of a San Jose auditorium and flanked by enlarged photos of the boy with a quick smile and wreaths of flowers, including one with a Batman logo.

It was the last memorial service for the three people killed July 28 when a gunman opened fire at the popular Gilroy Garlic Festival. He also killed 13-year-old Keyla Salazar of San Jose and Trevor Irby, 25, of Romulus, New York. More than a dozen people were injured.

Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo, who attended the funeral service, said the boy was later buried at a San Jose cemetery.

"Having attended Keyla's funeral and a now a little boy's funeral was one of the hardest experiences I have had as an elected official," he said.

The boy's mother, who was also shot at the festival, was at the funeral with a cast on her left arm, Alejo said.

The boy was described by his grandmother as a kind, happy and playful kid who had just celebrated his birthday in June at Legoland in Southern California.

A poster with a photo from that birthday celebration was signed by those at the funeral.

"Stephen, I miss you. Every time I see you, you always give me a big hug. I'm going to miss you a lot. Love, Arlene," a message read.

Stephen was called "El Romantico" by his uncle because of his good manners, his pressed, button-down shirts and his love of ballads by his favorite singer, The Weeknd.

"He wouldn't leave the house unless he had cologne on," Noe Romero told the San Francisco Chronicle.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine