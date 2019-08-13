Mendocino County fire prompts evacuation orders

A vegetation fire broke out Monday in southern Mendocino County, prompting evacuation orders for some areas between Ukiah and Hopland, authorities said.

The fire ignited just before 6 p.m. along Moose Road near Bus McGall Road and within two hours grew to 150 acres, fire officials said. The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office ordered residents on both roads, as well as Valley View Drive, to evacuate as the fire was threatening homes.

A huge plume of smoke could be seen as far as Windsor. However, firefighters were making progress Monday night in containing the blaze as temperatures cooled and winds grew calm with the setting sun, authorities said.

With 9 mph winds, and gusts of 21 mph early on, the fire’s spread was described as “moderate.” The fire was burning on Moose Road, a remote area between Ukiah and Hopland.

Hopland Fire Chief Mitch Franklin was on the fire line about 8 p.m. when he said winds were dying down, the temperature was dropping and crews were making good progress.

Franklin said a number of agencies were working the fire, including Cal Fire, Mendocino County fire agencies, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office and Pacific Gas & Electric.

No other details were available Monday night.