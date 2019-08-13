Moose fire in Mendocino County grows to 225 acres

Evacuations orders have been eased in the 225‑acre Moose fire in Mendocino County but officials warned residents in the rural area that could change if the fire shifted.

Some 20 residents whose 10 homes are threatened by the fire northwest of Hopland were allowed home late Tuesday morning as Mendocino County sheriff’s officials announced the mandatory evacuations had been changed to an evacuation warning.

Firefighters Tuesday pushed back against the blaze burning along steep, brushy hillsides between Hopland and Ukiah.

The Moose fire started Monday evening in the rural area west of Highway 101. It jumped to 225 acres overnight and early Tuesday firefighters had about 25% contained, according to Cal Fire.

Tuesday’s effort, playing out in brush and oak woodlands, included 300 firefighters, many who had arrived during the night from across the state. Tuesday’s air attack involved five tankers and two helicopters.

“It’s expected to get into the 100s in the next couple of days, so they’re dealing with high temperatures and very steep terrain,” said Patricia Austin, Cal Fire public information officer.

One person on the fire was injured during the night. The worker was contracting with Cal Fire to run a piece of equipment and after getting hurt was taken to a local hospital with a minor injury, she said. Further details weren’t available Tuesday morning.

Areas now included in the evacuation warning zone were McNab Ranch, Valley View Road, Bus McGall Road and Moose Road.

Several local fire agencies joined the overnight effort including Hopland, Ukiah Valley, Laytonville, Brooktrails, Redwood Valley and Potter Valley. At least some of those agencies were released Tuesday to get back to home stations.

“Quite a few of the locals had either water tenders or engines on the fire all night. The crews are getting released...back into service for the 100-degree weather we’re expecting today,” Hopland Fire Chief Mitch Franklin said.

But the majority of the effort was carried by Cal Fire crews. Unlike last year at this time when multiple big fires burned statewide, including in Mendocino and Lake counties, there are few at this time and the state agency has equipment and firefighters available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

