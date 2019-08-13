"He said he thought he could help me with my career," she said.

Back in New York, she went to one of Domingo's performances, then went backstage, where he remembered her and asked for her phone number, she said.

"At that point, I was enamored with the whole situation and excited to meet this really famous person with an amazing voice," she said. "Then I started getting phone calls."

"He would talk in this childlike voice that was flirty," she recalled. "He wanted to come to my apartment — and that was weird."

"In Italy and at the Met, the hook was, 'I want to hear you sing. I can connect you with people.' Once he started calling, it was just, 'I want to see you. I want to meet you,'" she said.

She said she consulted a friend in the opera business who warned her to stay away from him.

"He was tenacious. He did not stop calling and calling and calling. The first couple times, I put him off. Then it got ridiculous. He kept calling and leaving messages. I got frightened."

"His aggressiveness was too much to think he didn't have an ulterior motive," she said.

At one point, she asked a male classmate to answer her phone. Domingo never called again, she said.

___

"It was the death of the hero."

Another soprano said she felt she had reached the pinnacle of her career when the opportunity arose to work with Domingo at the Met in 2002. Domingo was her idol. His rich, spellbinding, soulful voice had inspired her to become an opera singer. Then in her 40s, her career goal had long been to work with him.

She remembers feeling elated when he praised her singing, taking her face in his hands after one performance and telling her, "You have moved me. Your performance moved me." He was artistic director at both the Washington and LA operas and told her, "I'm going to find work for you. . I do many concerts. And I ask my favorite singers to join me."

One evening at intermission, she said, Domingo knocked on her dressing room door and they chatted about the performance before he moved to kiss her goodbye.

"I gave him my cheek and instead he turned my face and kissed my lips," the soprano said. "Suddenly there are wet lips on mine. It was a wet, slimy kiss." As he pulled back, she said, he asked: 'Do you understand?'"

"Yes," the soprano answered.

"Do you really understand?" she said Domingo asked again, caressing her cheek.

"'Yes, I absolutely understand.'" she said she answered.

"That's all I said. But for me, it was the death of the hero. That was the death of my dream," she said. Going forward, she said she gave him only her cheek to kiss and no longer looked him in the eye.

"He got the clear idea that I was not going to be cooperating. And he never pursued me again," she said. Despite earlier declarations of future employment, she said she was never again asked to work with Domingo.

Domingo's celebrity and fame are well-deserved, she said, and the opera world has benefited from his tremendous talent as a singer and performer.

"He's got a soul when he sings, and that soul is there in the midst of this abuse of power," she said.

Echoing several other accusers, she said she felt conflicted about damaging the legendary singer's reputation but wanted him to know his behavior was wrong.

"It's not that I want him to be punished. I want him to be made aware. I want him to have the opportunity to know exactly the kind of damage — emotional, psychological, professional and otherwise — that he's responsible for," she said.

___

Contact Associated Press writer Jocelyn Gecker via Twitter: https://twitter.com/jgecker