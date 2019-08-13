Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, wife donate $35 million to microbiome research at Stanford, UCSF

ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 13, 2019, 12:33PM
Updated 7 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SAN FRANCISCO — A San Francisco billionaire has donated $35 million to Stanford University and the University of California, San Francisco to enhance their study of the human microbiome.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and his wife Lynne Benioff donated $25 million to launch the UCSF Benioff Center for Microbiome Medicine and $10 million to the Stanford Microbiome Therapies Initiative.

The human microbiome is the full assortment of bacteria, viruses and other microbes than inhabits the human body.

The donation announced Tuesday will help the universities' efforts to develop new ways to predict, prevent and treat dermatological, gastrointestinal, respiratory and neurological disorders linked to microbiome dysfunction.

The two Bay Area Benioff-funded initiatives will also work together to further a joint goal of advancing innovative microbiome-based therapies.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine