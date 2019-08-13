Touring musician's guitars stolen from rental truck after Marin County gig

Singer-songwriter Anders Osborne is asking for the public's help locating three prized guitars stolen after a gig in Marin County last week.

Three of Osborne’s guitars were taken from a rental truck parked at the Best Western hotel in Corte Madera on Friday, according to a Facebook post. Osborne had played Terrapin Crossroads in San Rafael earlier that evening as part of a nationwide tour.

"I heard noise and there are cops all around," Osborne told KTVU. "And the rental truck's been broken into, there are guitar cases everywhere and everything is gone."

Three of Osborne’s favorites were taken, including a 1968 Fender Stratocaster that he named “Blackie.” He told KTVU that he played the guitar during gigs with B.B. King and Randy Newman.

“It's been my main guitar, it's been through everything,” he said. “It's got a little sticker on it from my mom, a little butterfly, from when she was dying.”

A 1974 Wine Red Les Paul Custom and a 2017 Les Paul also were stolen.

Osborne suspects the instruments may surface at pawn shops or re-sale sites.

Anyone with information can contact the Central Marin Police Authority at 415-927-5150 or AndersOsborne@7smgmt.com.