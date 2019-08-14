35,000 Sonoma County kids return to school Wednesday

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 14, 2019, 11:11AM
About 35,000 students in Sonoma County returned to school Wednesday morning, marking the end of a summer vacation on what is expected to be one of the hottest days of the season.

Temperatures are expected to climb to 97 degrees in Santa Rosa, where city school officials estimate 15,400 students at 24 schools started classes Wednesday. In Petaluma, 7,600 students returned to school.

Across the county, about 69,500 students are expected to return to school beginning this week through Sept. 3 at nearly 40 school districts. Nearly 3,000 students in the Roseland School District started Tuesday, and Oak Grove Union Elementary’s more than 1,200 students don’t go back to school until Sept. 3.

For the more than 400 students at Cesar Chavez Language Academy, a bilingual immersion school in Santa Rosa, it was the first day of school at their “new” campus. Cesar Chavez, formerly located at the Comstock Middle School campus, is now being hosted by Cook Middle School on Sebastopol Road.

On Wednesday morning, Cesar Chavez teachers took their kindergarten and first graders on a tour of the larger campus. The children, dressed in green shirts and brown pants or shorts, walked with their hands coupled behind their backs as they were shown the offices, cafeteria and offices.

Rolando Chino, 47, stood on the blacktop as his two kids, first and fourth graders, walked to class at 8:10 a.m. Chino said the Cook campus is closer to where he lives in southwest Santa Rosa.

“The other school was too small and there was not enough space for the older kids,” he said.

