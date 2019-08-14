Petaluma police looking for suspected pharmacy robber

A large man wearing sunglasses, a tall hat and gloves handed a Petaluma CVS pharmacy clerk a note Monday night, threatening injuries unless he received prescription medication, police said.

The clerk complied, and the man walked out of the North McDowell Boulevard store and disappeared. Employees reported the robbery to police at 8:30 p.m.

Petaluma police Wednesday released pictures from surveillance video showing the distinctive‑looking man, described by police as white, 30‑40 years old, about 6 feet and 300 pounds with a dark goatee.

He’d waited his turn in line at the pharmacy and at the counter displayed the note, which said no one would be hurt if his demand was met, according to police. Police officials didn’t release what kind of medication he sought.

Officials asked anyone who recognizes the man to call Cpl. Sawyer at 707‑781‑1248.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.