Hayward police shoot man waving replica gun

ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 14, 2019, 8:21AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

HAYWARD — Authorities in the San Francisco Bay Area say a man waving a replica firearm was shot by Hayward police officers.

Hayward police Officer Claudia Mau said Tuesday the man is expected to survive. His identity was not released.

Mau says officers responded to the area of Mission Boulevard and Valle Vista Avenue in Hayward Tuesday for reports of a man in public waving a gun in the air.

She says that two officers discharged their weapons and paramedics who responded to the scene treated the man before he was transported to a hospital.

Mau said it was later determined he was holding a replica firearm.

She says police are investigating the moments before the officers opened fire and that footage from their body worn cameras would be released at a later time.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine