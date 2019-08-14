Moose fire in Mendocino County now 45‑percent contained, still 225 acres

Firefighters gained ground Wednesday on Mendocino County’s Moose fire with containment now up to 45%.

Cal Fire said the blaze that started Monday evening remained burning 225 acres in the rural area west of Highway 101 off Moose Road and Bus McGail Road northwest of Hopland. Fire crews cut lines up to 200 feet wide around the fire. Inside the lines, firefighters also were clearing hazardous trees and dousing smoldering debris.

No structures have burned and an evacuation order affecting 20 residents was lifted Tuesday. The number of fire crews assigned to the blaze now is 446, including 22 hand crews.

Cal Fire is investigating the cause of the blaze.

