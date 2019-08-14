Buyer backs out of multi-million dollar Chanate Road deal with Sonoma County

The leading bidder for a 72-acre Santa Rosa site slated for affordable housing has pulled out of the process amid worries about prolonged delays from litigious neighbors and the two-step, county-city approval required to build up to 750 units on the former county hospital complex.

California Community Housing Agency, a public entity that taps into the municipal bond market to craft affordable housing projects across the state, told Sonoma County officials Tuesday afternoon it was dropping its bid to buy the Chanate Road property.

The news, confirmed by multiple county officials, comes a month after the agency and its partners were tapped as the leading bidders, with a complex proposal that promised the county a share of the equity in the project, as well as the option to acquire the property and re-sell it 15 years later while cashing in on market-value increases. It would have given the county a $5 million advance on the equity as well.

The developer’s exit delivers another blow to the county’s yearslong attempt to offload the sprawling former health care campus for redevelopment as housing. Both the withdrawn bid and a preceding proposal put forward under a controversial failed sale to a local developer two years ago stood to be the single largest housing project in Santa Rosa in a generation.

The setback comes just days before the Board of Supervisors was set to vote Tuesday on a staff recommendation in favor of the California Community Housing Agency acquisition. That hearing, initially set for July 23, was twice delayed following a wave of questions and concerns from residents.

“This has been one of the most frustrating processes I’ve experienced while in office,” said Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, who was elected in 2016 to represent the west county and is the newest board member. “It’s one step forward, two steps back. I’m frustrated by how long it’s dragged on, and how much has been spent on the property in terms of maintenance.”

California Community Housing Agency representatives did not return phone calls Wednesday seeking comment.

Supervisors are expected to ponder two main options at their meeting Tuesday: Consider selling the property to one of the other two bidders, or spend millions of dollars to demolish the buildings and conduct cleanup and testing in hopes of boosting the value of the site for a future deal.

There likely won’t be a staff recommendation for supervisors to vote on, though. Supervisor Shirlee Zane, whose district includes the Chanate property, said General Services Director Caroline Judy and Bob Pittman from the County Counsel’s Office told her about California Community Housing Agency’s decision Tuesday afternoon.

She said she joked with them that seeing them come into her office must mean bad news.

“But it’s not bad news,” Zane said, saying she remains positive. “It’s a great piece of property. It’s better to find out now than later.”

Judy and her staff spent the past several weeks answering and categorizing more than 300 questions related to the complex deal and posting those answers to the county website.

A new deal, should it come, will prompt more.

Judy said she learned of the company’s decision to withdraw its bid in a Tuesday afternoon phone call.