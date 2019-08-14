Car crash breaks fire hydrant in northwest Santa Rosa

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 14, 2019, 2:17PM
Updated 6 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Two cars crashed in a southwest Santa Rosa neighborhood early Wednesday, breaking a fire hydrant and sending a gush of water into the air.

The 7 a.m. crash was at Sebastopol Road and Lombardi Court. No one was seriously injured.

It happened as one driver headed east on Sebastopol Road made a left turn in front of a westbound driver, causing the westbound driver to hit the hydrant, said Santa Rosa police Sgt. Summer Gloeckner.

The sheared hydrant's water show did not last long, as the city turned off the flow.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine