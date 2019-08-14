Car crash breaks fire hydrant in northwest Santa Rosa

Two cars crashed in a southwest Santa Rosa neighborhood early Wednesday, breaking a fire hydrant and sending a gush of water into the air.

The 7 a.m. crash was at Sebastopol Road and Lombardi Court. No one was seriously injured.

It happened as one driver headed east on Sebastopol Road made a left turn in front of a westbound driver, causing the westbound driver to hit the hydrant, said Santa Rosa police Sgt. Summer Gloeckner.

The sheared hydrant's water show did not last long, as the city turned off the flow.

