Nearly 60 inmates hurt in prison riot in Monterey County

ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 14, 2019, 3:55PM

SOLEDAD, Calif. — Authorities say a riot at a California prison has injured nearly 60 people and sent eight of them to the hospital.

The state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says about 200 inmates began fighting Wednesday morning in a recreation yard at the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad.

Guards used rifle warning shots, chemicals and non-lethal weapons to quickly break up the fighting.

Authorities say no staff members were hurt but about 50 inmates were treated for minor injuries. Another eight were taken to hospitals with injuries including cuts, bruises and puncture wounds.

Four inmate-made weapons were seized.

The cause of the riot is under investigation.

The prison east of Monterey has about 5,400 inmates in minimum and medium custody.

