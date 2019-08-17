Ex-minor league hockey player dubbed hardest working contractor rebuilding Santa Rosa

Christine Mathisen was crying, and her husband, Paul, couldn’t figure out why. When he asked what was wrong, her reply failed to clear up his confusion:

“We have no painter’s tape,” she exclaimed.

The Mathisens had just visited friends, fire survivors like them who recently had moved into a new home in Coffey Park. That couple’s contractor had told them to mark with a piece of blue painter’s tape anything wrong with the new house that needed fixing. She had counted 34 pieces of tape in their friends’ house.

Then she realized the house she and her husband recently moved into on Sansone Court was built so flawlessly that no tape would have been necessary. Thus, Mathisen’s happy tears.

The perfectionist behind the new homes that bring tears of joy from their owners is Tom Snyder, 58, a Sebastopol native and ex-minor league hockey player. His small company, Snyder Construction, almost singlehandedly has resurrected Coffey Creek Estates, a 33-home subdivision in the southwest corner of the Coffey Park neighborhood almost entirely leveled by the 2017 Tubbs fire.

Between his designing, consulting and hands-on labor, his workweeks often balloon to 70 or 80 hours, earning him the unofficial title: Hardest Working Man in the Rebuild.

Snyder ended up in Coffey Creek almost by accident. He’d spent the previous 30 years building high-end custom homes around Sonoma County. Then came the devastation of the October 2017 Tubbs fire. Billy Adams, a friend and one of his carpenters, lost his home on Towhee Drive in Coffey Creek. Desperate, he couldn’t find a builder.

“Don’t worry about it, I’ll do it,” Snyder told him.

“Thank God for Billy,” said Joan Mortenson, treasurer of Coffey Creek homeowners association and another of Snyder’s satisfied customers.

His original plan was to finish a house for Adams and then go back to building larger, pricier homes that had long been his bread and butter. But Adams, an old hockey buddy, spread the word about Snyder’s construction prowess to his fire-ravaged neighbors, also struggling to find contractors. When they came to him, Snyder couldn’t say no.

“Nobody was quite right when they walked into the office,” he recalled. “It was too soon after the fire.”

But Snyder would show them 3D images of what their completed house would look like. “They’d see what was possible,” he recalled, “and leave with a glimmer of hope.”

Eighteen of the subdivision’s 33 houses burned in the blaze. Snyder signed contracts to rebuild 15 of them.

Work on those homes — and hundreds of others in Coffey Park — was initially stalled, the result of permits containing strict setbacks that required contractors to build in the identical footprint of the previous home. When the city relaxed those rules, Snyder faced a daunting customer backlog. According to clients and colleagues, he never allowed the pressure of those deadlines to affect the quality of his construction work.

The massive wildfire rebuilding has yielded a bumper crop of horror stories: accounts of builders behaving badly, taking money up front, then doing slipshod work, or in some cases, no work at all.

Snyder resides at the opposite end of that spectrum, where his customers strain for superlatives, rave about and are sometimes moved to tears by his craftsmanship and attention to detail.