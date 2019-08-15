Woman dies along Russian River at Dubrava Beach near Guerneville

ALEXANDRIA BORDAS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 14, 2019, 9:53PM
Updated 3 hours ago

A woman died while swimming in the Russian River near Guerneville on Wednesday afternoon, after she was rescued and attempts to resuscitate her failed.

Bystanders pulled the woman out of the water near Dubrava Beach about 2:30 and administered CPR, Russian River Fire District Capt. Ryan Lantz said.

“Unfortunately she did not survive the medical event that happened in the water,” Lantz said.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what caused her death and withheld releasing her name pending notification of family members.

This is the third death along the Russian River this summer.

You can reach Staff Writer Alexandria Bordas at 707-521-5337 or alexandria.bordas@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @CrossingBordas.

