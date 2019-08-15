Santa Rosa police locate missing woman with dementia

A 73-year old Santa Rosa woman with dementia who had been missing since walking away from her home Wednesday was found Thursday, according to police.

Santa Rosa police had issued an alert Wednesday asking the public to keep an eye out for the missing senior, who left her home in the 1300 block of Gordon Lane in Santa Rosa at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Koo Park, who is described as an Asian woman with gray and black hair, and 5-foot-5-inches, 90 pounds. She has brown eyes and a distinct mole or birthmark beneath her left eye, and was last seen wearing a sky blue jacket, floral printed pants and floral scarf.

