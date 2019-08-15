Santa Rosa police arrest man suspected of possessing heroin for sale

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 15, 2019, 9:05AM
Updated 19 minutes ago

Santa Rosa police arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of possessing more than a pound of heroin for distribution Wednesday afternoon.

Sergio Medina Morales of Santa Rosa was pulled over as part of an investigation into several drug-related neighborhood complaints about a home in the 1100 block of 14th Street. A black Nissan Maxima that police say was associated with the address with Morales driving was stopped by officers before a search warrant was served at the home.

A search of the sedan found more than 1 ¼ pounds of heroin, about $1,000 in cash in a pair of socks hidden in the car, as well as two badly damaged cellphones. Morales likely destroyed the phones during the stop, police said.

The search of the home and several people inside discovered no additional contraband, police said.

Morales was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sale, transportation of heroin and destruction of evidence. He was no longer listed in the jail log Thursday morning.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.

