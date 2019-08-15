Woman who died near Dubrava Beach along Russian River identified

The woman who died while swimming in the Russian River near Dubrava Beach Wednesday afternoon has been identified as Tanya Jo Furia, 49, of Guerneville.

The Russian River Fire Department responded to the emergency call at about 2:20 p.m. but were unable to resuscitate her following a heart-related medical issue. The cause and manner of death are still under investigation, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident marks the third death along the river this summer.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.