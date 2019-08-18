Gallaher submitted another bid, this time lighter on details and for less money — $9 million — but was passed over by county staff in favor of California Community Housing Agency, a newly formed government entity out of Kings County.

The agency and its private partners promised to use municipal bonds to finance the development of up to 750 units, all of them affordable.

The complex deal offered a $1 purchase, as well as equity in the future project, including a $5 million advance. In 15 years, the county could reacquire the property, cash in on the roughly $84 million in projected equity and resell the site.

But as the Board of Supervisors was poised to cast its vote on the deal, the selected bidders grew leery of potential delays in the two-part, county-city approval process, as well as the prospect of a court fight with neighbors.

A July 23 board vote was postponed twice, to Aug. 20, but the buyers notified the county they were out on Tuesday, according to multiple county officials.

Both the withdrawn bid and the prior proposal from Gallaher would have represented the single largest Santa Rosa housing project in a generation — and much-needed stock in a county that lost more than 5,300 homes in the deadly 2017 wildfires.

The bids from Gallaher and another developer, EAH Housing of San Rafael, which offered up to $11.7 million, still stand.

The county could look at those bids again, said Board Chairman David Rabbitt, or it could go in another direction — demolishing the buildings itself to make the site more attractive and valuable in a future deal.

“To me, Chanate has brought up a lot of bad blood,” said Supervisor Gore. “But I refuse to see us do the wrong thing just because we’ve been working on it a long time and it’s complex.”

Demolish and redevelop?

What will happen Tuesday?

“You will definitely see action on this Tuesday,” Zane said, her respirator pulled down to her neck Thursday as she prepared to leave the site following the tour. “It’s past time.”

County officials say it would cost $6 million just to demolish the hospital building, a 2015 estimate that is likely conservative.

“For me, if we can put the necessary time into clearing the property, then whether it becomes government buildings or housing or any other use, if we remove those liabilities, it’s back to a true asset,” Gore said.

And that asset could be used for a variety of things: A new county government headquarters, which would open up current county property near Steele Lane and Mendocino Avenue for affordable housing. That scenario was advanced by Zane this past week, and Supervisors Lynda Hopkins and Gore said they would consider it.

But Rabbitt laughed in exasperation and Gorin voiced opposition.

“I want to sell it to someone and go on,” Gorin said.

Brown said the idea of bringing 4,000-plus county employees into the area sounded more like a threat to neighbors than a legitimate proposal.

Rabbitt said he’s not sure what neighbors would support.

“From the neighbors’ standpoint, what is it they really want?” Rabbitt said.

They want a seat at the table, Brown said.

“I think the fact is, having gone this route twice, there’s a deep loss of trust,” he said. “We can disagree on what ought to be there. But it just doesn’t feel like we’ve been drawn into it.”

Neighbors are a convenient target for the county’s cudgel, especially in the wake of another failure to offload the property. But Zane, who is running for her fourth term on the board next year and faces what could be her strongest rival yet in former Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Coursey, said she has changed since shaking her finger at neighbors last year for upending the county’s plans.

“That was in the past,” Zane said. “It’s not my job to blame. It’s my job to work toward the best outcome for the property.”

You can reach Staff Writer Tyler Silvy at 707-526-8667 or at tyler.silvy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @tylersilvy.