Cyclist suffers major injuries in hit-and-run collision in Healdsburg

A cyclist suffered major injuries Thursday in a hit-and-run collision with a vehicle off Westside Road near Healdsburg.

Gary Begley, 61, of Healdsburg, was hit in the 5:45 p.m. crash, according to the California Highway Patrol. A Healdsburg police officer was first to arrive to the incident just east of West Dry Creek Road and called for an ambulance.

Begley was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. The extent of his injuries and his condition are not known at this time.

The make and model of the vehicle involved is also not known at this time, said CHP Officer David deRutte.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call CHP at 707-588-1400.

Check back for more later.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.