Cyclist suffers major injuries in hit-and-run collision in Healdsburg

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 16, 2019, 12:29PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A cyclist suffered major injuries Thursday in a hit-and-run collision with a vehicle off Westside Road near Healdsburg.

Gary Begley, 61, of Healdsburg, was hit in the 5:45 p.m. crash, according to the California Highway Patrol. A Healdsburg police officer was first to arrive to the incident just east of West Dry Creek Road and called for an ambulance.

Begley was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. The extent of his injuries and his condition are not known at this time.

The make and model of the vehicle involved is also not known at this time, said CHP Officer David deRutte.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call CHP at 707-588-1400.

Check back for more later.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine