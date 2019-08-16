If there is a power outage: What to expect from The Press Democrat

To our readers:

To reduce the risk of wildfire, PG&E is prepared to initiate Public Safety Power Shutdowns (PSPS) based on weather conditions, particularly high winds. As previously reported by our staff, Sonoma County has more customers with a high probability of being shutdown than any other county in California. These events could last for days and affect a large portion of our communities.

At The Press Democrat and our affiliate publications, we have been working diligently to prepare for the impact of a shutdown and want to let you know what you can expect from us.

In the event of a power outage or other emergency, our priority is to keep you informed. To achieve this, we have created a comprehensive list of things you can do prior to, during and after a power outage. You can find this on our website at pressdemocrat.com/prepare. This page also contains helpful links to other resources.

We have secure backup power for our newsrooms and are committed to providing continued robust reporting during an outage. This ongoing coverage will be available on our websites.

Our primary focus will be to keep our website updated and to send out breaking news alerts and newsletters as needed. (Our internet providers have assured us that they too have backup power.)

To receive timely information, we encourage you to sign up for our free breaking news alerts and newsletters at pressdemocrat.com/newsletter.

PG&E said they will do all they can to give advance notice of a shutdown, detailing the areas to be impacted. We suggest you sign up for news alerts from them at pge.com.

A power outage may disrupt or delay the printing and distribution of the physical newspaper. Print subscribers should be sure to activate their digital account at pressdemocrat.com/activate to continue receiving the daily eEdition and complete access to our digital content.

For mobile devices, we have two apps: One for live news updated real time and one for our eEdition which is that day’s actual newspaper. Both are available in the app stores.

Above all, we want to make sure North Bay residents remain safe and informed. Please know we are doing everything possible to ensure you receive uninterrupted access to the trusted news and information you’ve come to expect.



Steve Falk, CEO and Publisher