Hanna Boys Center to check for abuse victims among former students

Administrators at the Hanna Boys Center residential treatment facility and school will hire a private investigator to track down alumni from at least the past 3½ decades to root out any previously undiscovered cases of sexual abuse, however old, in an effort to try to make amends.

Once selected, the investigator will be tasked with locating up to 2,500 former students who attended the beleaguered institution dating back to 1983, Chief Executive Officer Brian Farragher said in an interview.

They’ll be asked if they were victimized in any way or if they know others who might have been. If it’s needed, Hanna will work to provide support and treatment and, “where appropriate,” even make restitution, Farragher said.

“We believe that it’s the only way forward for us,” he said.

Farragher revealed the proposal as part of Hanna’s rollout of a long-term strategic plan designed to turn a corner on a period of turmoil at the nearly 75-year-old institution that includes accusations of abuse against Farragher’s predecessor and a high-profile criminal case involving former clinical director Kevin Thorpe, who is in state prison.

Staffers at the Sonoma-area residential center also are suffering through significant cultural upheaval as they adjust to a new treatment framework called trauma-informed care. It has also undergone a reorganization that involved significant layoffs that included many veteran employees who had committed their careers to working with the facility and its population.

Despite speculation among some longtime workers that Farragher might plan to phase out residential care altogether, he and board chairman Tullus Miller said they foresee a future in which Hanna both operates as a model home for at-risk youths and develops national leadership in the area of trauma-informed care through its new research and training arm, the Hanna Institute.

“There is no intention of getting out of this business. This is our legacy,” Farragher said. “This is where we intend to stay, in terms of residential care. The shift we’re trying to make is building programs that are models, that cannot just impact 100 kids but that can impact beyond.”

But first, he said, Hanna must confront and address any harms done in the past, reaching out directly to those who have been placed in Hanna’s care to ensure they have not been hurt and, if they have, that they have the support they need to move forward.

Chief Development Officer Tom Coughlan said a subcommittee of the board of trustees has been vetting private investigation firms.

He said the plan was to have the selected firm begin by October contacting former students who had attended Hanna going back to 1983.

That’s when longtime executive director Father John Crews arrived at the home for at-risk youth and took the reins for what would be 29 years in the top leadership post.

It was only decades later, in 2013, that the widow of a Sebastopol man came forward with accusations her husband had been molested by Crews for several years some four decades earlier, while he was serving at St. Sebastian’s Catholic Church in Sebastopol.

Crews resigned then from Hanna Boys Center, vacating the post that Farragher would later assume. He has been out of active ministry ever since. Public records show that he is likely living in South Carolina.